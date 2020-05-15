Cara Delevingne defends ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson – amid rumours she’s moved on with G-Eazy

The model told fans that they "don't know the truth"

Cara Delevingne has defended her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson, amid rumours she’s moved on with rapper G-Eazy.

The 27-year-old dated the Pretty Little Liars actress for almost two years, before they split last month.

Taking to Instagram, Cara told fans to leave her ex alone – after paparazzi photos of Ashley and G-Eazy started circulating online.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love not hate,” she wrote, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop.”

“You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” she added.

Cara spoke out after Ashley and G-Eazy were spotted looking cosy in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

A source previously told the outlet that Ashley has been hanging out with the rapper, but “it feels like just a fling for now.”

“She’s getting over a breakup,” the source added.

