Captain Sir Tom Moore has sadly died at the age of 100.

The centenarian was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

The sad news was confirmed by his daughter’s Hannah and Lucy in a statement.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.”

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.”

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.”

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

“The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.”

The veteran became a hero of the pandemic in the UK, after he raised over €36 million for the NHS during the first lockdown by walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday in April last year.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II last summer in acknowledgement for his efforts in a socially distanced ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”