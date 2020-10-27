Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announce the birth of their first child

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced the birth of their first child.

The Love Island stars took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn, who Camilla gave birth to this morning.

The new mum revealed that they had welcomed a baby girl name Nell Sophia Jewitt, sharing sweet snaps of the tiny tot.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives 🥰,” she wrote.

Meanwhile Jamie wrote: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 6.5 lbs, 27/10/2020 4.32am.



“After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective.

“From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for ❤️”

The news comes just one day after Camilla revealed she was overdue, admitting she had “overcooked her bun”.

“I do have a habit of overcooking things and it looks like this little bun is no different ” she wrote as she showed off her bump.

“Happy to have an extra few days to relax now though, after spending some quiet time offline getting organised.

“Now it’s just about relaxing, keeping up with the laundry and restocking the snack cupboard each time @jamiejewitt_ eats all the hospital bag snacks (and then secretly restocking it again when I eat them all ) #40weeks”.

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy back in May – sharing the news with a sweet clip on social media.

In the video Jamie was seen making a paper aeroplane, which he throws out of shot, and virtually passes it on to close friends and family members.

Eventually the piece of paper was opened and it revealed their baby scan.

“So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video… #17weeks #October2020”, Camilla wrote on her Instagram page.