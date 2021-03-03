Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shares update on Prince Philip’s health

The 99-year-old has been fighting an infection in hospital

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has shared an update on Prince Philip’s health.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh transferred to another hospital, after initially being hospitalised on February 16.

The 99-year-old is receiving treatment for an infection, and is also being observed for a pre-existing heart condition.

According to ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship, Philip’s daughter-in-law Camilla spoke about his health while visiting a vaccination centre in Croydon.

The 73-year-old said Philip’s health is “slightly improving”, but that his treatment “hurts at moments”.

She added that the Royal family were “keeping their fingers crossed” for the Duke.

In a statement earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”