Camila Cabello ‘splits’ from well-known businessman after eight months of dating

Camila Cabello has reportedly split from well-known businessman Austin Kevitch after eight months of dating.

“Camila and Austin broke up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

They added that it “was announced in a Lox Club newsletter,” for Austin’s exclusive dating app, that their CEO “is single again”.

The source claimed Camila and Austin’s “very busy” careers contributed to their split, and that it “became difficult to balance that and their relationship.”

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source continued.

Camila reportedly met the 30-year-old through her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

It’s understood Nicholas and Austin are related, as back in 2018 the businessman congratulated the actor on landing the lead role in the movie.

Camila and Austin confirmed their romance last August when they were spotted in Los Angeles.

The couple were papped holding hands on a romantic stroll, as well as sharing a cheeky kiss while they enjoyed a bite to eat.

Their romance came after the Havana singer’s high-profile split from Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting their friend Austin Mahone in 2014, however their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

The couple announced their split in November 2021 via a joint statement on their Instagram stories.

They wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”