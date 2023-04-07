Cameron Diaz’s career comeback flung into ‘chaos’

Cameron Diaz’s career comeback has reportedly been flung into chaos.

Last year, it was announced the 50-year-old had come out of retirement to star in the new film Back In Action, alongside Jamie Foxx.

In 2018, the actress announced she was taking a step back from the big screen after a lengthy career which put her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to The Sun, Cameron’s comeback from retirement was flung into chaos after an unexploded World War II bomb was found on set of Back In Action at East London’s Royal Docks.

Filming was cancelled on the film after the discovery.

A source told the publication: “The production expected the scene to go off with a bang – but nobody could have predicted it would all be derailed by a bomb.”

“The stunt was booked to take place last month at the dock. A 24-metre barrier was being erected into the river, where the explosion would take place.”

The source continued: “But it was during the building of the set that they believed they found what they thought to be an unexploded bomb in the water.”

“Safety was the main priority, so after speaking with the police and relevant authorities the whole thing was cancelled.”

“Naturally, that part of the river is never normally disturbed, so it’s been left as it is.”