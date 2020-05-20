Calvin Harris reveals he DIED back in 2014 – before doctors restarted his heart

Calvin has revealed that he technically died back in 2014, before doctors restarted his heart and saved his life.

In November of that year, the 36-year-old was forced to withdraw from some major gigs after he suffered from “some heart problems”.

Taking to Twitter late last night, the world famous DJ revealed what really happened that year – alongside a video of his set at EDC Festival six years ago.

“Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between,” he tweeted.

Fans of the music producer immediately expressed their shock over his confession.

“Did Calvin Harris temporarily die? Wtf did I miss?” one user wrote.

“I remember! All that you said was you had heart problems to fix but damn! You never said your heart needed to be restarted!” another penned.

“That’s wild but glad you’re okay and still here,” another fan added.

Calvin was at the height of his fame in 2014, when his track Summer became the DJ’s highest-charting solo single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song was also Spotify’s most-streamed track of the year.

