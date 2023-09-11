Calvin Harris marries Vick Hope in Glastonbury-themed wedding

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are married!

The popular DJ and the radio star tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland on Saturday.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills, and Vick’s Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North.

A source told the outlet: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.”

“Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted.”

“They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

In his vows, Calvin reportedly told Vick: “I promise to be your teammate, best friend and companion for life.”

Vick reportedly told her husband: “The pure, unadulterated euphoria I was seeking when we met? I found it instantly in you.”

Calvin proposed to Vick last year, after just five months of dating.