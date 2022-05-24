Calvin Harris ‘engaged to Vick Hope’ after dating in secret for MONTHS

Calvin Harris is reportedly engaged to Vick Hope, after dating in secret for five months.

The couple only went public with their relationship on Monday, when they were spotted looking cosy at the VIP launch of the Chelsea Flower Show.

In photos published by The Sun, Vick placed her hand on Calvin’s hip as they strolled the grounds together.

The pair were also seen laughing and smiling as they walked alongside each other.

It has now been reported that the Scottish music producer popped the question to Vick underneath his favourite tree on his beloved farm in Ibiza a few weeks ago.

A source told the publication: “Calvin proposed to Vick under his favourite tree on his farm Terra Masia in Ibiza.”

“Vick said yes immediately, she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier.”

The source also revealed that the radio presenter has been donning a huge diamond on her ring finger for weeks now, but nobody has noticed.

The insider added that all Vick’s colleagues at BBC Radio 1 were in on the “open secret”, and that they are delighted for the newly engaged couple.

The source concluded: “Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza. It’s a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.”