Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope expecting first child together

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope have announced their expecting their first child together.

The pair first sparked rumours they were expecting on Wednesday morning, after viewers believed she was cradling her stomach while interviewing Florence Pugh on BBC Radio 1.

Shortly after the interview, Vick posted a series of “recent and recentish work snaps,” where she can be seen patting her baby bump, and included an up-close image where a bump is visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vick Hope (@vicknhope)

Many congratulated the pair on their news, including Jamie Laing and Katie Thistleton, co-hosts of BBC Radio 1, who left a string of heart-eyes and teary-eyed emojis in their comments.

Laura Whitmore also commented: “She got the glow! X.”

Jordan North also wrote: “❤️❤️😍😍”

The popular DJ and the radio star tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland in 2023.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills, and Vick’s Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North.

A source told the outlet: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.”

“Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted.”

“They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”