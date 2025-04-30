Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope expecting first child together

Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope have announced their expecting their first child together.

The pair first sparked rumours they were expecting on Wednesday morning, after viewers believed she was cradling her stomach while interviewing Florence Pugh on BBC Radio 1.

Shortly after the interview, Vick posted a series of “recent and recentish work snaps,” where she can be seen patting her baby bump, and included an up-close image where a bump is visible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vick Hope (@vicknhope)

Many congratulated the pair on their news, including Jamie Laing and Katie Thistleton, co-hosts of BBC Radio 1, who left a string of heart-eyes and teary-eyed emojis in their comments.

Laura Whitmore also commented: “She got the glow! X.”

Jordan North also wrote: “❤️❤️😍😍”

Calvin Harris Vick Hope

The popular DJ and the radio star tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland in 2023.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills, and Vick’s Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the wedding of BBC Radio 1 star Arielle Free and George Pritchard

A source told the outlet: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.”

“Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted.”

“They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL