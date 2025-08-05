Calvin Harris and Vick Hope welcome their first child

DJ Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope, a BBC radio presenter, have welcomed their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared a sweet snap with his newborn son, alongside other photos from the child’s first week.

He captioned the post: “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

The DJ added: “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

Famous friends flooded the comments with well-wishes as Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats to you both! Enjoy the magic x”

Some commentators were surprised by the selection of images the DJ posted, which seemed to show the placenta—an organ that develops in the womb during pregnancy—before it was steamed, dried, and pulverised into pills for consumption.

Among the supporters was singer Becky Hill, who posted in the comments: “Love to see the placenta!! Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”

The popular DJ and the radio star tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland in 2023.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills, and Vick’s Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North. A source told the outlet: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.” “Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted.” “They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”