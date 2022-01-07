Caitriona Balfe reveals the crazy lengths fans have gone to ‘prove secret romance’ with her co-star

Caitriona Balfe has revealed the crazy lengths fans have gone to prove she’s having a secret romance with her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan.

While the Irish actress is happily married to Scottish music manager Tony McGill, obsessed fans of the show are convinced she’s romantically involved with her on-screen husband.

In a new cover story with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old said the obsessive behaviour from a “sliver of fans” has made her very protective of her son, who she welcomed last year.

In the piece, the writer explained: “These stans have conspiracy theories, including one positing that her baby is Heughan’s because the bedsheets in the baby picture look similar to ones seen in a photo Heughan has posted.”

“Balfe says that after she married her husband…she found out that someone had called to harass the secretary of the church where the wedding took place; they didn’t believe her marriage was real.”

“She’s also gotten wind that private investigators have been hired to ‘solve’ the case and prove definitively that she’s involved with Heughan.”

Caitriona told the interviewer: “When you have a kid, you become really protective. I don’t want those crazies—because that’s what they are—I just don’t want them talking about him.”

“It’s sad, because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and they’re super supportive and they do the nicest things—and then you have that little thing, which just taints it.”

The Dublin native shocked fans last August when she announced the birth of her first child on social media, as fans had no idea she was expecting.

When asked why she kept her pregnancy under wraps, Caitriona said: “I’m a very open person. It’s not like I was hiding my pregnancy.”

“Everybody at work knew, all of my friends knew, anyone I came into contact with in my life knew.”

“But in terms of putting that out there, I don’t see the value in that. I think there’s certain things that are nice to have for yourself.”