Caitlyn Jenner slams Joe Rogan for suggesting she transitioned ‘because of the Kardashians’

Caitlyn Jenner has slammed Joe Rogan for suggesting she transitioned because of the Kardashians.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian branded the Kardashian-Jenner family “crazy b****es” as he spoke about Caitlyn’s transition.

The 53-year-old was speaking to retired MMA fighter Tim Kennedy when he brought up some ‘jokes’ he made about the family in his Netflix special Triggered back in 2016.

Joe said: “When I wanted to make a joke about Caitlyn Jenner, the first thing I talked about was how living with all women — I have three daughters and my wife — and the way I described [that] was it’s like if my manhood was a mountain of marbles, every day they take two.”

“Like, you have so many marbles. God. It’s every day, they snatch a marble, snatch a marble.”

He continued: “And my whole bit was… I wanted to get to people [that] are saying [she] was born a woman [and she] has always been a woman.”

“I was like, ‘Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy b****es long enough, they f***ing turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy.’ Maybe that, too.”

Responding to Joe’s comments on TMZ Live, Caitlyn accused him of being “transphobic” as she defended her famous family.

She said: “He calls my family, especially the girls, crazy b****es, and he does this all the time.”

“Let’s get real here, my daughters have obviously done extremely well, they’re more famous, they have more money than he has, they have just about everything more than he has, ok?”

“He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down, and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work.”

“I mean my girls have worked their tail off, they’ve been smart business women, they are intelligent, they are extraordinarily hardworking, and that’s how they’ve made their businesses and their fame. They didn’t do it by making jokes about other people and putting them down,” Caitlyn said.

“He says maybe because I was around all these crazy b****es that I, you know, transitioned. It’s not even close. I mean, I’ve been gender dysphoric my entire life.”

“Once I got to the point in life where my kids were raised, and they’re all doing well, [I thought] maybe I could live the reminder of my life authentically. And it has been the most wonderful experience, I wake up in the morning every day and I’m just so happy because I can just be myself all day,” she continued.

“Being gender dysphoric, transitioning, all of that, is not a joke. It’s very serious stuff. You’re concerning family, friends, society, all of these types of things. And I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn.”

Caitlyn said she would be happy to go on Joe’s podcast to speak to him about her transition, and said: “I think also, if I was sitting right in front of him, he would treat me a lot differently.”

“It’s one thing to say something on a stage or something on your show and make a joke about it, but it’s harder to do it to your face,” she added.

Goss.ie have contacted Joe Rogan’s rep for comment.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.