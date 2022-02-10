Caitlyn Jenner shares update on daughter Kylie after the birth of her son

Caitlyn Jenner has said her daughter Kylie is “doing great” after giving birth to a baby boy earlier this month.

The 24-year-old and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2.

Caitlyn, who now has 19 grandchildren, spoke about her family’s new arrival while appearing on Good Morning Britain by video link from Malibu.

When asked whether she has met the baby, the 72-year-old replied: “Oh, we’re going there. Yes, I have. The family is growing.”

“Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I’ve got to be very quiet. I have got to be very sensitive when I talk about the family. But they’re great, Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good.”

“I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, by my son Burt and his wife Val. They’re due in a month with a little girl. So I’m going for number 20 here in about a month. I can never keep all of the birthdays right, it’s all on computer,” the former Olympian added.

Kylie announced the birth of her baby boy on Sunday, but has not yet revealed the newborn’s name.

However, fans are convinced the reality star called her son ‘Angel’ after spotting hints.

Kylie and Travis, who have dated on-off since 2017, are also parents to a daughter named Stormi, who turned four just one day before her brother was born.