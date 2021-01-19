Caitlyn Jenner reveals why she’s ‘a lot closer’ to daughter Kylie than to Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed why she’s “a lot closer” to her daughter Kylie than to Kendall.

The former Olympian shares her two daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner, who she was married to for 23 years before splitting in 2013.

The 71-year-old opened up about her relationship with her kids on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

The reality star said: “Kendall and I have a lot in common. She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well.”

“But… Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing,” she explained.

“Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house. Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared.

“[It’s just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around… [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that.

“And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer,” Caitlyn admitted.



The New York native added that Kendall was “a little more secretive” than Kylie, who she described as an “open book”.

“We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out,” Caitlyn said of model Kendall.

Caitlyn also has two children with her ex-wife Chrystie Scott, Burt and Cassandra, and another two with ex-wife Linda Thompson, Brody and Brandon.

The TV personality, formerly known as Bruce, is also the step-father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.