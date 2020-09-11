Caitlyn Jenner reveals she’s been supporting Kate Garraway amid her husband’s coronavirus battle

They've remained close since appearing on I'm A Celeb last year

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she’s been supporting Kate Garraway, amid her husband’s coronavirus battle.

The GMB host’s husband Derek has been in ICU since the end of March, after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Caitlyn said she spoke to Kate on the phone recently, and described her husband’s illness as a “tragedy”.

“Kate, when she came home, her husband and coronavirus – it’s been a tragedy,” she said.

“I talked to her the other day and as soon as we got on the phone, that voice of hers, I was like ‘oh my God, that voice of hers, it has a familiarity’.”

Kate and Caitlyn developed a friendship last year, as they both appeared on the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The news comes after Kate shared her heartbreak on Thursday, as she had to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary without Derek.

