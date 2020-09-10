Caitlyn Jenner reveals she wasn’t told about KUWTK cancellation

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she wasn’t told about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cancellation.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shocked fans all over the world by announcing the end of much-loved show – which catapulted Kardashian-Jenner family into international fame after launching on E! back in 2007.

Caitlyn admitted that she heard about the show ending through the media rather than from her own family, despite appearing in over 400 episodes of the show.

“I heard it on the news,” she told The Morning Show, “Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.”

“Was I surprised? No. But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years.

“The girls and Kris [Jenner] have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on.

“Shows do come and go, and this one is by far the best of any reality show in history, and at some point, it is going to come to an end,” Caitlyn added.

“I wasn’t surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years. I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas.”

“Kendall, you know, is a top model in the world. She works really hard at that. Kylie got into the cosmetic world, Kim got into the cosmetic world, the shapewear business, she’s studying to be a lawyer, she’s got four kids, the list goes on.

“They have very busy lives and they have branched out into other things. And so I think they really want to pursue the other things, probably more right now because that’s where their future is.

“Some of the best times that I had with my children and some of the greatest conversations I ever had with all my kids as they were growing up was on the show.

“The show kind of forces you to sit down and talk about the issues, and I think the whole family became much closer because of this show. And I’m thankful for that.”

The 70-year-old rewatched some of her most memorable moments from the show in her most recent YouTube video, where she got emotional as she reflected on the legacy of KUWTK.

“I think I was involved with 420 [episodes], something like that, starting with the kids,” she said.

“Kendall and Kylie were like eight and 10 or somewhere right around there when we started. They were so young.

“The other girls, they had a whole world ahead of them, and they were just kind of getting started.”

“I have to admit, all my kids have done just an amazing job, but as a parent, you spend all your time – 23 years of my life – carpooling people around.

“Every day, you’re with them, and then you teach them to be independent, smart, good citizens and go out there into the world. And then, damn it, they do that.

“So you don’t see them as much as you used to, and every parent goes through this,” she admitted.

“You don’t see them as much as you used to, and you love your kids, so it’s always kind of tough on a parent.

“And so, I don’t know, I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life. And sometimes I think now it’s kind of nice that it’s so quiet around here.

She continued: “One thing my entire family did have was a good sense of humour about things.

“I kind of miss that because everybody’s not around all the time and everybody’s spread out and their lives have moved on and as life should be.”

Caitlyn recently opened up about her split from Kris Jenner, who she split from in October 2013 – two years before she went public with her gender transition in 2015.

Speaking to Rob Lowe on his Literally! podcast, Caitlyn said: “After twenty-three years, Kris and I went our separate directions. My identity… it was not a big part of us separating. There was so many other bigger issues out there.

“Because of my frustration with myself I might have been a little bit shorter with her, you know, near the end.

“But there was a lot, boy there was a lot of things going on – and then all of a sudden we didn’t have any issues. You know, we just, you know, it was calm.”

After they agreed to go their separate ways, Caitlyn said Kris helped her find a new house in Malibu.

“She even found the place, she decorated the place, she did everything in Malibu,” Caitlyn explained. “And she said, ‘I want you to feel comfortable.’ And that was it, you know?”

Although Caitlyn and Kris maintained a friendly relationship after their split, they famously fell out in 2017 when Caitlyn released her controversial memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

In the book, Caitlyn painted an unflattering image of Kris as she wrote about their failed marriage, and her comments sparked a major feud between Caitlyn and Kris’ daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe.

However, the family has since mended their relationship with Caitlyn, and they even supported her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last year.

