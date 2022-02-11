Caitlyn Jenner reveals Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ with Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian is “very happy” with her new beau Pete Davidson.

The former Olympian, who was married to Kim’s mother Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, is yet to meet the SNL comedian – but plans to have dinner with them soon.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Caitlyn said: “[Kim] does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet.”

“But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’

“And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’ So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy.”

The news comes just days after Pete referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the 28-year-old was asked whether fame affects him, and Pete replied: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff.”

“So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much!”

The comedian and the reality star struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, they have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and the Caribbean.

Last month, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete were “getting very serious”.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He’s been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is exciting to her.”

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim resides in Southern California with her four children, but the insider said the pair were “making the distance work”

“[Pete’s] planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source added.

Kim’s romance with Pete came after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, last February.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye, who is newly dating actress Julia Fox, is clearly not happy about Kim’s relationship with Pete.

In a new song with The Game, which was released this month, the rapper threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

