Caitlyn Jenner receives backlash for her recent remarks regarding transgender athletes

The former Olympian is planning to run for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner has received backlash for her recent remarks regarding transgender athletes.

The reality star, who recently announced her plans to run for governor of California, said she was opposed to “biological boys” playing on girls’ sports teams.

Speaking to TMZ, the former Olympian said: “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.”

“It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she added.

Caitlyn then took to Twitter to reiterate her stance, writing: “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

The KUWTK star, who came out as transgender in 2015, won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Following her comments, actor George Takei tweeted: “Caitlyn Jenner is no friend of the LGBTQ community. Don’t call her an activist. She’s a menace.”

Actress Trace Lysette, who appeared on Caitlyn’s series I Am Cait, wrote: “Cait… this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage.”

“I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity The Tuck tweeted: “A trans girl is a girl. A trans boy is a boy. Everyone’s built different no matter what gender you are.”

“There’s very small framed people and also larger framed muscular people all across the spectrum! STOP finding ways to delegitimize someone’s gender. SHAME ON U.”

Caitlyn, 71, is a longtime Republican – and is seeking to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.

Announcing her plans to run for governor of California, she said: “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.”

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021