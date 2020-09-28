Caitlyn Jenner ‘in talks’ to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The reality star is rumoured to join the hit show with her partner Sophie Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner is said to be “in talks” with Bravo to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 70-year-old’s partner Sophia Hutchins has reportedly reached out to producers of the hit show, with an insider telling TMZ that it is something they wanted to do.

The source told the publication: “Sophia recently sat down for dinner with former RHOBH castmate Eileen Davidson.

“They chatted about Eileen’s experience on the show and Sophia got enough good feedback that she decided RHOBH was something she wanted to do.”

Caitlyn previously told Entertainment Tonight that she could “see herself” being part of the series.

Speaking to the publication back in March, she admitted: “I honestly kind of got into it.

“You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life – sports is reality television – and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”

Caitlyn also recently admitted her ex-wife Kris Jenner “would be phenomenal” on RHOBH, telling Access: “Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes.”

“That’s kind of in her element. I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls.”

“She would be phenomenal on that show,” she added.

However, Kris ruled out joining the show – telling Ellen DeGeneres last week: “I would do it once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, I just don’t have enough time.

“They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show, they’re doing just fine,” she added.

