Caitlyn Jenner drops huge hint Kim Kardashian will discuss her divorce from Kanye West on KUWTK

The reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February

Caitlyn Jenner has dropped a huge hint Kim Kardashian will discuss her divorce from Kanye West on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old filed for divorce from her husband of six years on February 19, following months of speculation.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Kim’s former stepfather was asked to comment on their break up.

Caitlyn said: “I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best.”

“But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine.”

As for whether their split will be documented on the 20th season of KUWTK, Caitlyn confessed: “I think you might learn some things in the final episode…”

“I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

The news comes after Kris Jenner also broke her silence on Kim’s split from Kanye this week.

During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, the 65-year-old said: “I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…you know, there’s a lot of kids.”

“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

Kris explained: “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom.”

When asked if Kim and Kanye’s split will play out in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she said: “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven’t even seen the first show yet.”

“I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time…When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 40-year-old has also requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Kanye said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”

After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has deteriorated, and Kim finally decided to file for divorce on February 19, 2021.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.