Caitlyn Jenner claims Kim Kardashian’s marriage ‘is not going quite the way she wanted it to’

The news comes amid claims Kim's marriage to Kanye West 'needs work'

Caitlyn Jenner claims Kim Kardashian’s marriage ‘is not going quite the way...

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that Kim Kardashian’s marriage isn’t going “quite the way she wanted it to” – amid claims her marriage to Kanye West “needs work”.

The 70-year-old opened up the reality stars’ relationship with the rapper in a lengthy interview with Access Hollywood, where she praised Kim for being “extraordinarily strong”.

“Kim is extraordinarily strong,” she shared, “She’s probably out of all of the girls the one I worry about the least.”

“I think she’s doing a wonderful job. Is when you have any relationship is and it’s not going quite the way you wanted it to go, is it tough? Yeah.

“But she’s so strong and she loves her kids to death, that’s where she’s spending all her time. With her family.”

Caitlyn added: “I don’t talk to her personally about a lot of that stuff, I kind of see it more from the outside. But she knows I’m there for her. And that’s the good part.”

The news comes after Kourtney Kardashian admitted she wouldn’t go to her sister Kim for “relationship advice”.

The 41-year-old and her younger sister Kendall Jenner opened up about dating during a new episode of Kate Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry.

When asked who gives the best relationship advice out of all the sisters, Kourtney immediately selected Khloe as she gives “harsh, harsh advice”.

After choosing Khloe, Kourtney bluntly said she just “wouldn’t go to Kim for relationship advice.”

However, Kendall then defended Kim by saying: “[Kim is] like the investigator, though. I call Kim if there’s tea. I’m like, ‘I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.’”

Kourtney later joked: “I mean, [Kim’s] the only one who’s married. So we probably should [go to her].”

The podcast, which was recorded in January, was released amid concerns for Kim’s marriage to Kanye West.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, Kim opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show her family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

The stars are now in a much better place, but their marriage isn’t out of the woods just yet.

Earlier this week, a source told People: “Kim and Kanye are doing well. Kanye is in a better mental state. Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him. He is not shutting her out and wants to be with his family.”

“Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye’s desire to run for president.”

“She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy,” the insider added.

Kanye and Kim tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

