Caitlyn Jenner announces plan to run for governor of California

The 71-year-old has filed paperwork to become California’s next governor

Caitlyn Jenner has announced her plans to run for governor of California.

The reality star and former Olympian, who is a longtime Republican, is seeking to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.

In an official statement, the 71-year-old wrote: “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Ad

“Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

The news comes just weeks after Caitlyn, who was previously married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, appeared on the US version of The Masked Singer.