Home Top Story Caitlyn Jenner announces plan to run for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner announces plan to run for governor of California

The 71-year-old has filed paperwork to become California’s next governor

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE
WENN.com

Caitlyn Jenner has announced her plans to run for governor of California.

The reality star and former Olympian, who is a longtime Republican, is seeking to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.

In an official statement, the 71-year-old wrote: “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.”

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

Ad

“Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

The news comes just weeks after Caitlyn, who was previously married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, appeared on the US version of The Masked Singer.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR