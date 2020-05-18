B*Witched star Keavy Lynch reveals she’s pregnant with TWINS

The singer is an identical twin herself

B*witched singer Keavy Lynch has revealed she is pregnant with twins.

The Irish star, 40, is an identical twin herself, with both Keavy and Edele both hitting the big time when their hit-making band released C’est La Vie in 1998.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Keavy said she has been dealing with lots of morning sickness.

“So I have been pretty quiet on here since lock down,” she wrote.

“For the first 3 months I was feeling pretty rough, shattered and sick all the time. Now we know why 😯 #TwinMum #TwinHavingTwin #Family #love @nathanielcomer feeling blessed.”

Keavy then shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump, alongside a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Freya holding the baby scan photo.

Keavy and Edele are the younger sisters of Boyzone star Shane Lynch.

As well as reuniting the band in 2013, Keavy’s sister Edele later starred on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity The Apprentice.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.