B*Witched star Keavy Lynch announces the birth of her twins

B*witched singer Keavy Lynch has announced that she and her husband Nathaniel Comer have welcomed twins.

The Irish star is an identical twin herself, with both Keavy and Edele both hitting the big time when their hit-making band released C’est La Vie in 1998.

Keavy shared her pregnancy news back in May, and took to Instagram earlier today to announce that she had given birth, naming the newborns Felix and Elàna.

She wrote: “Words cannot express how in love I am with my family.”

“Felix and Elàna have arrived to us as such a wonderful gift from heaven. I cannot thank the NHS enough for such wonderful care, especially to our birth team.

“I am blessed and very grateful to have Nathaniel Comer right by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthing partner.

“It was the most supportive, empowering journey to bring our little ones here safely and now I will hold them in my heart and arms forever.”

Speaking about her 2-year-old daughter, Keavy added: “Freya is such a wonderful big sister already! She has cuddles and kisses waiting around every corner 💫💫💫”.