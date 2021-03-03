Buckingham Palace responds to Meghan Markle bullying allegations

Buckingham Palace has responded to allegations Meghan Markle bullied royal aides.

On Tuesday, The Times reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint in Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

The complaint was reportedly made in October 2018 by Meghan and Prince Harry’s communications secretary at the time.

In a statement shared by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Buckingham Palace said: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly to our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.”

Following allegations in The Times, Buckingham Palace have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/WdMSWtubYq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2021

“Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A spokesperson for Meghan denied the allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep added.

The news comes ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air on March 7 on CBS and on ITV the following day at 9pm.

Ad

In the bombshell teaser trailer, Oprah asked Meghan: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?”

“I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that’s off limits,” she added.

Oprah asked the Duchess about her “breaking point”, while Prince Harry confessed to the chat show host: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

Speaking about his late mother Princess Diana, Harry added: “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be talking to you with my wife by my side.”

“I can’t begin to imagine what is must have been like for her all those years ago going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the both of us, but at least we had each other.”

According to CBS, the “wide-ranging interview” will see Meghan chat about life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and how she is handling life under intense public pressure, while Harry discusses their move to the US and the couple’s future hopes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)