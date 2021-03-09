Buckingham Palace release a statement following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview

Buckingham Palace has released a statement following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the tell-all interview was aired on CBS in the US on Sunday, a statement was released today on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared the statement via Twitter, which reads: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extend of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

In the interview, Meghan said that there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” her son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan explained: “There are several conversations about it, with Harry,” adding she wasn’t going to reveal who the conversations were with because it would be “very damaging” to them.

The Duchess also admitted “stress and isolation” during her pregnancy with her first child left her contemplating suicide.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it,” she told Oprah. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she tearfully revealed. “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere.” “And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” the former actress claimed. “I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, ‘My heart goes out to you, because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you, because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.’” “You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You’ve no idea. Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights, it seems,” she added. READ MORE: The biggest bombshells from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.