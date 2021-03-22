Buckingham Palace ‘plans on hiring a diversity chief’ – after bombshell Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be

Buckingham Palace are reportedly planning on hiring a diversity chief, following allegations of racism.

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple claimed there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

A statement was released in response on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, which read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extend of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

In light of the allegations, a royal source told Harper’s Bazaar that the institution of the monarchy is planning to appoint a diversity chief.

“It is something that has to be considered, but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced. We are listening and learning to get this right… This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households,” the insider said.

“We have the policies, the procedures, and programs in place, but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.”

“Therefore, we are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

During an appearance at a school in East London earlier this month with his wife Kate Middleton, Prince William was asked to comment on Harry and Meghan’s interview. In a video shared by royal correspondent Emily Nash, the Duke of Cambridge was asked if he’s spoken to his brother since the interview aired. William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” A reporter then asked, “Can you just let me know if the Royal family is a racist family?” and the Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021