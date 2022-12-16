Buckingham Palace issue statement after investigation into racism allegations

Buckingham Palace have issued a statement after an investigation into racism allegations.

Last month, one of King Charles III’s top team members Lady Susan Hussey resigned after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani claimed that she was asked racially loaded questions about her heritage and background by the palace aide.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the issue was being taken “extremely seriously” and that an investigation would ensue immediately “to establish the full details.”

In a statement released on Friday, December 16, shared the outcomes of a meeting which took place between Ngozi and Lady Susan.

The statement read: “A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.”

“At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.”

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.”

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended,” the statement continued.

“The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities.”

“Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.”

“They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.”

“It is the wish of both parties that, at the end of the UN’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, attention can now return to the important work of Sistah Space in supporting women affected by domestic abuse,” it continued.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome.”

Last month, Ngozi Fulani shared the full details of the alleged incident via Twitter, writing: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”

“The conversation below took place,” Ngozi continued. “The rest of the event is a blur. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support.”

