Buckingham Palace hit back at claims Prince Harry was ‘last to know’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Buckingham Palace has hit back at claims Prince Harry was the “last to know” about Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle returned to the UK earlier this month to attend a string of charity events, and Harry rushed to be by Her Majesty’s side when she fell ill.

However, he sadly didn’t make it to Balmoral Castle until after his grandmother’s death was announced to the public.

The Telegraph reported that Harry was on route to Scotland via private jet when his father King Charles III tried to call him to tell him about the death of The Queen, and by the time he touched down in Aberdeen, the world already knew.

But The King’s spokesman has shut down these reports, insisting: “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.”

Last week, Harry paid tribute to his beloved granny, Queen Elizabeth II, in an official statement released on the Archewell website.

He wrote: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

Harry continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey this morning.

