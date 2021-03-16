Buckingham Palace ‘hires external law firm’ to investigate claims against Meghan Markle

The Duchess has been accused of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace

Buckingham Palace has reportedly hired an external law firm to investigate bullying claims against Meghan Markle, which she has denied.

According to CNN, the Palace has hired an unnamed firm to investigate accusations made against the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it.”

Earlier this month, The Times reported that Meghan faced a bullying complaint in Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household” and “undermined the confidence of a third staff member.”

The complaint was reportedly made in October 2018 by Meghan and Harry’s communications secretary at the time, Jason Knauf.

Hours after the report hit headlines, Buckingham Palace said they would investigate the allegations.

In a statement, the Palace said: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A spokesperson for Meghan has vehemently denied allegations she mistreated members of staff.

In a statement, they said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep added.

The allegations against Meghan surfaced just days before her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS.

During their chat with Oprah, Meghan admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The Duchess also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

Last week, Prince William also addressed their interview during a public appearance in London, where he told reporters the Royals are “very much not a racist family.”