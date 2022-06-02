Buckingham Palace explain Prince Andrew’s absence from Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Buckingham Palace have explained why Prince Andrew will be absent from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

According to a spokesman, the Duke of York has tested positive for Covid-19, and will no longer be able to attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

Its understood Andrew saw the Queen in the days leading up to her Platinum Jubilee, however, he has not seen her since he tested positive.

The news comes after the Duke of York was notably absent from today’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Members of the Royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this morning to watch a fly-past from the Royal Air Force in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

However Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles earlier this year due to sexual abuse allegations against him, wasn’t invited to appear on the balcony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also invited to the ceremony, but the couple didn’t appear on the balcony as they’re no longer senior working members of the family.