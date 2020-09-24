Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Harry after he spoke out about US election

Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Harry after he spoke out about...

Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from Prince Harry after he and Meghan Markle spoke out about the upcoming US presidential election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged US citizens to use their votes, and shared a powerful message about the importance of rejecting “hate speech, misinformation and online negativity”.

The video message was recorded for Time 100, and has sparked criticism due to the royal protocol urging members of the Royal Family to remain politically neutral.

A palace spokesperson released a statement following the release of the video, saying: “We would not comment. The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are in a personal capacity.”

Protocol prohibits British royals from commenting on politics, but Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family earlier this year. The couple no longer carry out royal duties, but they still hold their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. In the video, Meghan addressed the public saying: “Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.” “It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020 Harry noted that while he was unable to vote in the election as he is not a US citizen, it was important for those who are eligible to be wary of their online consumption. “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he said, “What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us. “When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. “Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” Meghan and Harry faced criticism on Twitter following the video, with one user writing: “Surely a UK prince shouldn’t be interfering in any way in US politics? Even if he is only encouraging US citizens to vote in a US election.” Another tweeted: “Why would a prince of the realm of the UK encourage US citizens to vote in a US election? How can this be allowed?” Piers Morgan added: “Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family.” Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 23, 2020 This beggars belief! surely a UK prince shouldn’t be interfering in any way in US politics? Even if he is only encouraging US citizens to vote in a US election . — Toni 🌻 (@shnoggi) September 23, 2020 Prince Harry is a foreign prince, interfering in a US election, by urging people to vote and citing specific issues. One of these issues is “misinformation” online, which has been proven to often be interference by other foreign governments. Anyone else see the hypocrisy here? — Royal Tea (@UKRoyalTea) September 23, 2020

