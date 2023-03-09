Buckingham Palace confirms new royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet have officially been recognised as a Prince and Princess by Buckingham Palace.

This morning, the Sussex children had their titles updated in the line of succession on the Royal Family’s website, where they remain in 6th and 7th position.

They were previously referred to as ‘master’ and ‘miss’ Mountbatten-Windsor on the Buckingham Palace website, but now they are ‘Prince Archie of Sussex’ and ‘Princess Lilibet of Sussex’.

Archie and Lilibet’s new titles were confirmed by Harry and Meghan on Wednesday, after their spokesperson released a statement about their daughter being christened in Los Angeles.

They said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The ceremony took place privately at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

According to PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the christening, but they were not in attendance.

A source told the magazine that about 20-30 guests were present, including Meghan’s mother Doria and Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry.

After royal fans questioned whether Harry and Meghan could refer to their children as Prince and Princess, the couple released another statement defending themselves.

A Sussex spokesman said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.”

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

It’s unknown why Buckingham Palace waited until now to recognise Archie and Lilibet’s titles after the Queen’s death six months ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, had their titles quickly changed when King Charles ascended to the throne in September.