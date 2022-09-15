Buckingham Palace confirm official timings for the Queen’s funeral

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the official timings for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19.

Following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private family service at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall, and members of the public will be able to visit her coffin until Monday morning.

Shortly after 10.30am on Monday, September 19, her coffin will be lifted from the Palace of Westminster and carried by a gun carriage of the Royal Navy.

They will set off in procession at 10.44am from Westminster Hall, via Parliament Square, to Westminster Abbey where they are expected to arrive at 10.52am.

The gates of Westminster Abbey will open at 8am ahead of the royal state funeral service, which will welcome 2,000 mourners.

The Dean of Westminster will conduct a service and Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, will give readings.

The service will end at approximately 12pm, and a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King will begin and senior members of the royal family will follow by car.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.