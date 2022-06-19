Buckingham Palace ‘buries report’ on claims Meghan Markle ‘bullied’ staff

Buckingham Palace has reportedly buried a report on claims Meghan Markle bullied royal aides before stepping down as a senior working member of the Royal family.

Last March, The Times reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint in Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

The complaint was reportedly made in October 2018 by Meghan and Prince Harry’s communications secretary at the time.

According to The Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth paid for an independent inquiry into the allegations by a private law firm, but the findings from the report will not be made public.

It is understood the findings will be kept under wraps to protect the privacy of those who took part and to limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace.

Courtiers have reportedly insisted the inquiry should “not be played out in public” to ensure those who took part felt “comfortable”.

According to royal sources, the investigation has led to Buckingham Palace “improving the policies and procedures” in its HR department.

A spokesperson for Meghan denied the bullying allegations, telling Entertainment Tonight last March: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The allegations came to light just days before Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, which Meghan’s rep noted was “no coincidence”.

They said: “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

Meanwhile Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly to our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.”

“Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”