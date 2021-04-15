Buckingham Palace announces Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements – including the guest list

The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17

Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Philip’s final funeral arrangements.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 – following his death on April 9 at the age of 99.

The funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and only 30 people will be allowed attend – in line with current restrictions.

All guests – including the Queen – will have to wear face masks and sit apart in the chapel.

The Duke’s four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and their respective spouses will be in attendance, alongside his grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

Prince William will be joined by his wife Kate Middleton, but Prince Harry will attend without his wife Meghan Markle as she was advised against travelling from the U.S. while pregnant.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice will attend with their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara Tindall will be joined by her spouse Mike Tindall.

Members of Prince Philip’s family have also been invited, including Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

The Queen’s first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, will also form the congregation.

Before the service starts at 3pm, senior royals will walk behind the Duke’s coffin as it travels from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

Ad

The Duke’s coffin will be placed onto a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped design, by a bearer party from the Grenadier Guards.

It’s been confirmed William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession, as they will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

The procession route will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

After the coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel, there will be a National Minute’s Silence at 3pm before the service begins.

While guests won’t be allowed sing at the funeral due to current restrictions, Prince Philip chose music to be sung by a reduced choir of four singers.