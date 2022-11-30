Buckingham Palace address resignation of royal household member amid racism allegations

Buckingham Palace have addressed the resignation of a royal household member amid racism allegations.

One of King Charles III’s top team members resigned after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani claimed that she was asked racially loaded questions about her heritage and background by the palace aide.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” the statement continued.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

On Tuesday, Ngozi shared the full details of the alleged incident via Twitter.

She wrote: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”

“The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support.”

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022