Bryan Dobson suspects there are still ‘twists and turns’ left in RTÉ payment scandal

Bryan Dobson has suspected that there are still “twists and turns” to be uncovered in the RTÉ payment scandal.

In June 2023, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, the veteran news anchor, who recently announced his retirement, shared his thoughts on the scandal that rocked the nation.

He said: “The story is not going to go away and there are quite a few twists and turns left in it — and we shall see.”

Speaking about when the controversy was at it’s height, he said: “Is it like the stages of grief? First comes denial, then anger.”

“And then just a deep sense of regret. What happened shouldn’t have happened.”

“There should have been better management and better governance in place to make sure it didn’t happen. And there wasn’t.”

Bryan revealed he heard the news while he was attending a family wedding in Sligo: “I got a text from David Davin-Power. I was picking my jaw up off the floor for several weeks afterwards.”

“As each revelation came, it seemed to get worse and worse.”

“At one stage I really did begin to wonder, ‘Is this going to take down RTÉ?’ I thought it was an existential crisis. I don’t believe that now.”

The news anchor who has been an employee at RTÉ for 37 years, thanked the broadcaster’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst for managing the ordeal.

“When I say my prayers at night, I thank the man above for Kevin Bakhurst.”

“I worked for him during his time as head of news and current affairs and he was a terrific boss. I know if anybody can get the thing back on an even keel, it’s him.”

He also addressed the work of the previous Director General Dee Forbes.

“I don’t think Dee Forbes ever really got to grips with RTÉ.”

“She never got on top of the challenges that it faces.”

“She made various attempts to bring in reforms. Some floundered and some went through and it was just difficult over those years to see what the vision was.”

“I never felt that she got to the stage where she could articulate that vision. And then along came the pandemic, so it wasn’t an easy environment and I wouldn’t pass judgment on someone trying to wrestle all those challenges.”

He also addressed his salary — €209,282, according to the most recent list, which placed him in RTÉ’s top-10 earners list.

“I have never negotiated salary. I have never had an agent. So what RTÉ pay me is what RTÉ decides to pay me. My salary is an arrangement. It’s particular to me,” Bryan revealed.