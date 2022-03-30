Bruce Willis to retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia

Bruce Willis’ family have announced he will be “stepping away” from his acting career.

The 67-year-old was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects your ability to communicate.

In a statement shared on social media, the actor’s family said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they continued.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Bruce’s acting career has spanned decades.

The actor is best known for his iconic Die Hard films, and his starring roles in Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and Moonrise Kingdom, to name a few.

The 67-year-old shares three kids with his ex-wife Demi Moore – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Bruce is also father to daughters Mabel and Evelyn, who he shares with wife Emma Heming.