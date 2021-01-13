Bruce Willis speaks out after ‘being asked to leave pharmacy’ for not wearing a face mask

The actor was photographed leaving the store without a face covering

Bruce Willis has spoken out after he was allegedly asked to leave a pharmacy in Los Angeles for not wearing a face mask.

According to Page Six, the actor was asked to leave a Rite Aid store on Monday, after he entered the pharmacy without a face covering.

Photos published by multiple news outlets also show Bruce exiting the shop without a face mask on.

The 65-year-old has since issued a statement to People magazine, admitting it was a judgement error.

The actor said: “It was an error in judgment. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

The news comes amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Los Angeles.

Just last month, the state of California surpassed 2million recorded cases since the start of the pandemic – which includes over 945k cases in LA alone.