Bruce Willis’ daughter reveals why the actor isn’t isolating with his wife Emma Heming

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout has revealed why the actor isn’t isolating with his wife Emma Heming.

The Hollywood star has raised eyebrows in recent weeks, as he’s been isolating with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids in Idaho.

Meanwhile, Bruce’s wife Emma has been quarantining in LA with their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Speaking on the Dopey podcast, Bruce’s daughter Scout explained that her stepmom and half-sisters were simply unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho.

Scout said: “It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f***ing weird parents, but to everyone else, they’re at this different level.”

“It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” she explained.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute.”

“They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute.”

“It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them,” she added.

