Bruce Springsteen hints at move to Ireland if Donald Trump wins US election

The musician is not a fan of the current US President

Bruce Springsteen hints at move to Ireland if Donald Trump wins US...

Bruce Springsteen has joked he’s considering a move to Ireland, if Donald Trump wins next month’s US Presidential election.

During his appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, the legendary singer endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden – and said he’s confident Trump will lose.

“We have got another two weeks before he gets thrown out, which I am confident that he will,” he said.

“Hopefully, it will be the beginning of America getting back on his feet again, it has been a terrible four years.”

“I am predicting right now on this show, President Trump will lose, Joe Biden will be the next President, and if not, make some room there for me in Ireland!”

During his interview, Bruce also praised The Pogue’s frontman Shane McGowan, who he described as “a master.”

“I truly believe that 100 years from now most of us will be forgotten, but I do believe that Shane’s music is going to be remembered and sung,” he said.

“It’s just deep in the nature of it. He’s a master for me and I have a deep, deep appreciation of his work and the work he did with The Pogues.”