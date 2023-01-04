Brother of former Love Island star rumoured to appear on the 2023 winter series

Zara McDermott’s brother Brad is rumoured to appear on the upcoming winter series of Love Island.

The DJ was reportedly in talks to join the hit dating show last summer, following his sister’s stint in the villa four years prior.

In the past, singletons who were linked to the Love Island line-up went on to appear on a later series of the show, which could be the case for Brad.

According to The Sun, he wants to follow in the footsteps of his sister and make a name for himself in the TV world.

A source previously told the publication: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.”

“Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Brad hasn’t been active on Instagram in recent weeks, fueling speculation he’s headed to South Africa ahead of Love Island’s return.

Zara appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2018 and left the Love Island villa with co-star Adam Collard, only to split eight months later.

She is currently dating Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, while Adam recently split from Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne – who he met when he re-entered the villa as a bombshell last year.

Model and student Tanya Manhenga has also been linked to the upcoming winter series of Love Island.

The 22-year-old is a biomedical science student, who also does some influencing work on the side.

With over 11,000 followers on Instagram, she’s already landed brand deals with the likes of Boohoo and Ego.

The Liverpool native is also followed by Indiyah Polack, who made it to the final of last year’s series with her boyfriend Dami Hope.

A source told The Sun: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders.”

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt. But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match.”

“This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack,” the insider added.

Tanya recently hinted at her upcoming appearance on Love Island, as she captioned her last Instagram post: “Calm before the storm.”

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

The winter series of the show is filmed in South Africa, while the summer series is typically filmed in Mallorca.

Read more about the new season here.

