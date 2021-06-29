Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz shows off ‘baby bump’ as she films new movie

The actress is co-directing and starring in the film

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz has showed off a “baby bump” on the set of her upcoming film.

The American actress is set to play an expectant mother in the movie ‘Lola James’, which she is also co-directing.

Sharing photos from the set to Instagram on Monday, the 26-year-old posed with a prosthetic baby bump.

She captioned the post: “set drop 🐬📹🍼👷🏼‍♀️ my happy place.”

Brooklyn also shared a photo of his wife-to-be, writing: “I am so proud of you baby.”

“x 3 years in the making and tonight was the last night of filming this masterpiece. I’m so in love with you and you are the most talented person I know ❤️❤️ I am so in love with you xx my sexy director.”

According to Deadline, Lola James is set in 2002 and follows the story of a 19-year-old named Lola who tries to save enough money to get her younger brother Arlo out of their ‘toxic’ home.

But on the way, Lola ends up developing a drug addiction “that threatens to consume her”.

It comes after Brooklyn and Nicola, who are set to wed next year, purchased their first home together – a multimillion dollar mansion in Beverly Hills.