Brooklyn Beckham to wed Nicola Peltz in star-studded ceremony this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham will marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz in a star-studded ceremony this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of football legend David Beckham and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, confirmed his engagement the 27-year-old actress in July 2020.

The couple will celebrate their wedding day at the Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9 with friends, family and a host of famous faces.

Nicola will reportedly wear a “fairytale” Valentino dress on her big day, and one of her future mother-in-law Victoria’s designs for the reception.

Brooklyn’s younger brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will reportedly be his best men, while his father David is set to be Master of Ceremonies.

According to The Sun, Nicola’s brother Brad has been appointed Chief Bridesmaid.

Fashion bible Vogue will exclusively cover the wedding day, and the use of phones and social media will reportedly be banned.

Gigi Hadid and Nicole Richie are among the stars invited to Brooklyn and Nicola’s special day, and Snoop Dogg will reportedly DJ the event.

Ahead of their big day, Brooklyn and Nicola sat down with British Vogue to play Mr & Mrs. Check it out below:

