Brooklyn Beckham skips another major milestone for mother Victoria amid ongoing feud

Brooklyn Beckham was noticeably absent from his mother Victoria Beckham’s show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The designer and former Spice Girl, 51, was all smiles as she took her bow at the end of her catwalk show in the French capital, breaking from her usual composed demeanor to beam proudly at her family.

Her husband David, 50, was front row beside former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, while their children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, cheered from the audience.

Harper was seen filming parts of the show, while Cruz brought along his girlfriend, Jackie Apostol.

But one family member was missing — and not for the first time.

Eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz were nowhere to be seen, continuing a public distance from the Beckham family that has fuelled ongoing speculation of tension behind the scenes.

Brooklyn has not been photographed with his family since December last year, with sources previously claiming he is “no longer on speaking terms” with his parents and siblings.

The divide reportedly deepened over the summer when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in Westchester County, attended only by her family.

The Beckhams were said to have been unaware of the event entirely, marking yet another snub.

Adding to the heartbreak, a leaked version of Brooklyn’s speech from the celebration revealed how he spoke “movingly” of his wife and his love for the Peltz family — without a mention of his own.

Last month, Brooklyn also failed to publicly wish his younger brother Romeo a happy birthday and skipped his 23rd birthday celebrations in London, further fuelling speculation of a rift.

While Victoria’s other children proudly showed their support for her fashion show on social media, Brooklyn appeared to be focused on his own ventures.

On the same day as his mother’s Paris show, Brooklyn was photographed in Los Angeles promoting his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

He sported a personalized T-shirt advertising the business while heading out for lunch.