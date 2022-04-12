Brooklyn Beckham officially changes his name after marrying Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has officially changed his name, after marrying Nicola Peltz.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces on Saturday at a $80 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

Nicola will now go by Nicola Peltz Beckham, while Brooklyn’s full name is now Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn, 23, has changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola, 27, changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.