Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in star-studded ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially a married couple!

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces on Saturday at a £76million Miami beach house owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The newly weds were joined by Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham and celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C on their special day.

New bride Nicola Peltz stunned in an incredible Valentino bridal gown which featured a stunning sweeping veil with lace embellishing as she posed for her wedding photos after marrying Brooklyn Beckham pic.twitter.com/2FfHfb5Mm8 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 10, 2022

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, started dating in October 2019.

In July 2020, Brooklyn announced that he had proposed to his model beau.

He wrote at the time: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”