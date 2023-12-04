Brooklyn Beckham fuels ‘throuple’ speculation with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham has fuelled speculation he’s in a “throuple” with his wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez.

The trio, who claimed to be in a “throuple” after they started hanging out late last year, attended the Academy Museum Gala in New York on Sunday night.

Taking to Instagram, the eldest Beckham child posted a photo of him, Nicola and Selena, alongside the caption: “Our anniversary xx.”

Fans were understandably confused by his post, with one fan commenting: “our ??? the 3 of yall got married?”

Another wrote, “Selena being there is so random 😂🤣😂🤣,” while a third fan asked: “Are y’all a throuple?”

Selena first joked about being in a “throuple” with Nicola and Brooklyn in an Instagram post back in January.

The singer rang in the New Year with the married couple while on holidays in Mexico, and later shared photos of them embracing on a yacht.

She captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Nicola later gushed about Selena during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in February.

The 28-year-old said: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.”

“I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever,” Nicola added.

A month later, Brooklyn was questioned about their close friendship with Selena during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“She says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweet girl,” he said.

“I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot last April in Palm Beach, Florida after announcing their engagement during the summer of 2020.